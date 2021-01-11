Albany man charged in broken windows cases

John Wayne Mowdy, 38, of Albany is facing numerous charges in connection with multiple incidents of vehicle, business and residential windows being damaged with BBs, pellets or ball bearings, starting in November.

Albany police arrested Mowdy on Friday and lodged him at the Linn County Jail.

Among the charges are fourth-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.

According to Albany Police Department spokesman Lt. Travis Giboney, several of the vehicles damaged were being driven when the incidents occurred and one of the cases resulted in minor injuries to a driver.

Giboney said law enforcement agents used “various surveillance videos” from the locations where damage occurred to piece the case together.

Mowdy was arrested during a traffic stop.

Giboney said many of the charges are felonies due to the amount of damage incurred, especially office windows.

Officers and detectives from the Albany Police Department and Linn County Sheriff’s Office also served search warrants on Mowdy’s south Albany apartment and two of his vehicles.