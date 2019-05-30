After more than 20 years of conversations about redeveloping the Water Avenue corridor, the City of Albany is accepting design proposals for the stretch from Washington to Main streets, as well as the park space adjacent to the river and sections of the Dave Clark Path.
The movement is being spearheaded by the Central Albany Revitalization Area, the city’s urban renewal district. Property values within the area were frozen, and as property values increased over time, the difference between the frozen and new values went to the district to help fund improvement projects.
“If you look at the legal definition of blight, Water Avenue meets almost all the checked boxes,” Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry said. “It’s underutilized, poorly planned, deferred maintenance, it’s unsafe, it lacks much of the private investment. There’s a few more definitions in the statute, but that’s why CARA (is heading the project).”
Efforts to improve the Water Avenue corridor date back to the 1990s, when the city adopted a town center plan.
“Nothing happened because there was no way to pay for the improvements,” Sherry said.
Two decades later, CARA could fund Water Avenue improvements. When the district was formed, it cited 52 different projects within the district, many of which, Sherry said, included river-related upgrades. The redesign of the Water Avenue corridor would provide river access and tie up those loose ends from the 1990s.
The city sent out a Request for Proposal just over a month ago, asking design firms to deliver buildable plans for the area. Sherry said the process could take up to two years but would ultimately result in a concrete plan for the area. Until now, plans for Water Avenue have been conceptual.
In 2016, students from the University of Oregon spent a year with the city working on designs, and last year the city had a booth at the farmers market that allowed residents to give input on different kinds of attractions they’d like to see. Options ranged from event spaces to splash pads.
“The challenge now,” Sherry said, “is taking years of input from the public and great planning work, and making it buildable.”
Once the city chooses a firm, the project will undergo a collaborative process to build on the firm’s conceptional ideas. Sherry said public input would be invited. After the design is set, the city would then move forward in finding a contractor.
Sherry said the plan was evolving as it progressed but, ultimately, any plan delivered would be required to have phases. Unknown factors and the economy, he said, mandated the requirement.
“It doesn’t have to be all or nothing,” he said.
But for CARA, Water Avenue may be the last project before the district sunsets in 2025, a date Sherry said is not set in stone.
Two factors determine the ending of an urban renewal district — either a set date or a district reaching its maximum spending authority. CARA has $22 million worth of spending authority left and was expected to reach that maximum authority by 2025. However, the great recession in 2008 slowed spending for approximately three years, Sherry said.
“I’ve talked to people who said we could get a lot done for $20 million,” he said, noting that river access played a big role in community conversations in the past.
“'Engage with the river' is sort of a nerdy term,” he said. “But we found pictures that were actually really cool. There used to be water slides down here into the river so people are really interested in multi-seasonal access.”
Sherry said that having an accessible waterfront would set Albany apart from other cities in the region and promote tourism.
The RFP closes June 4 and the issue will go before the CARA board shortly thereafter.
“We’re at the point now where we can cross that hump,” Sherry said. “We can make this a reality.”