The city of Albany received two proposals for design of the Water Avenue corridor and is currently in negotiations to enter into a contract with a Portland company, with plans to have the Central Albany Revitalization Area approve the agreement in September.
Movement on the project comes after nearly 20 years of discussion about the area that stretches from Washington to Main streets and the park space adjacent to the river and sections of the Dave Clark Path. The city sent out a request for proposal in April for a design and buildable plans.
According to Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry, a draft contract is due back before the CARA board in August with final approval in September. The company than has one year to deliver buildable plans to the city.
Prior to the announcement that a final company had been selected, Sherry said that whatever company was ultimately approved by the board, the public would have the chance to participate in the planning process. The company, he said, could present conceptual ideas and the public and city staff could work in a collaborative process.
Once a design is approved, the city would move forward with a process to select a contractor.
Sherry said that the ability to complete construction in phases would be a required part of any plan that was ultimately delivered.
CARA is spearheading the project as one of its final acts before the urban renewal district sunsets in 2025. Property values within the district were frozen and as property values increase over time, the difference between the frozen and new values went to the district instead of the city to help fund improvement projects.
CARA has $22 million worth of spending authority left.
“I’ve talked to people who said we could get a lot done for $40 million,” Sherry said.