A house fire early Saturday morning affected three people in the 2000 block of Eighth Ave. SE in Albany, according to a news release from the Cascade Region of the American Red Cross.
The blaze was reported shortly after midnight, and Albany Fire Department crews were on scene for nearly 15 hours. Eighth Avenue was closed between Clay and Davidson streets during the incident. The fire's cause was not immediately known.
The same house also caught fire on June 2, also during the early morning hours. One person in that incident was transported to the Samaritan Albany General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the structure was declared a near to total loss.
More information will be provided when available.