Albany hospital welcomes new Emergency Services team

Team Health is a 40-year-old nationwide system that employs 16,000 clinicians.

Dallas Holladay, DO, is medical director for the Albany team.

She is an Aloha native and Portland State University graduate who spent the last seven years practicing in Chicago.

Holladay said the team members bring a broad range of experience to Albany.

“This feels like coming home for me,” Holladay said of her move from the Midwest.

Holladay attended medical school in Arizona, completed her residency in Chicago and then completed an ultrasound fellowship at Cook County Hospital. She has spent the last three years practicing at the Rush University Medical Center.

She enjoys traveling around the world, hiking and camping.

Lyndsey Alameda, PA-C, was born in Colorado, but considers herself an Oregonian since she graduated from the University of Oregon and completed a physician assistant program at OHSU in 2015.

Alameda enjoys rock climbing, yoga, gardening and mountain biking.