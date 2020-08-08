Albany hospital welcomes new Emergency Services team

Samaritan Albany General Hospital introduced its new emergency services physicians from Team Health to the community Thursday afternoon.
Guests included staff from Albany Fire & Ambulance, who will be working closely with the new physicians and staff who started work Aug. 1.
Several of the team members are Oregon natives, including Sally Beggs, who grew up in Philomath, and Johanna Peterson, who grew up in Lebanon.
The 79-bed hospital recently entered into a three-year contract with Team Health. The company succeeds Albany Emergency Physicians, which provided services for many years. The hospital handles about 29,000 emergency services cases per year.
“It’s always good to look at what’s available,” hospital CEO Dan Keteri said of the change. “Our goal is always better patient care, a better patient experience. We see this as an opportunity for improved communications.”
He said three companies responded to the hospital’s request for proposals.
Keteri said emergency services contracts are common among hospitals. Nationally, it is estimated to be about 65%. He said that within the Samaritan Health Services system, Albany, Corvallis and North Lincoln hospitals contract for emergency room physician services, while Pacific Coast Hospital in Newport and Lebanon Community Hospital have emergency services doctors on staff.
Team Health is a 40-year-old nationwide system that employs 16,000 clinicians.
Dallas Holladay, DO, is medical director for the Albany team.
She is an Aloha native and Portland State University graduate who spent the last seven years practicing in Chicago.
Holladay said the team members bring a broad range of experience to Albany.
“This feels like coming home for me,” Holladay said of her move from the Midwest.
Holladay attended medical school in Arizona, completed her residency in Chicago and then completed an ultrasound fellowship at Cook County Hospital. She has spent the last three years practicing at the Rush University Medical Center.
She enjoys traveling around the world, hiking and camping.
Lyndsey Alameda, PA-C, was born in Colorado, but considers herself an Oregonian since she graduated from the University of Oregon and completed a physician assistant program at OHSU in 2015.
Alameda enjoys rock climbing, yoga, gardening and mountain biking.
Sally Beggs, nurse practitioner, grew up in Philomath. She enjoyed her first job as a medical assistant at a family practice clinic so much that she earned an associate’s degree in nursing and became a nurse practitioner. She has a bachelor’s degree from Western Governor’s University and a master of science in nursing from the University of South Alabama.
She enjoys hiking and spending time with family and friends.
Mark Braun, MD, grew up in New Jersey and studied history and philosophy of science at the University of Pittsburgh. He spent 12 years working in transplant surgery and immunology in Pittsburgh and Chicago.
He completed his undergraduate, medical school and residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Although he fell in love with Oregon after visiting during his fourth year of medical school, it would be 10 years before he actually moved to Oregon.
He enjoys running, surfing, mountain biking, skiing and hiking, while teaching his daughter about the outdoors.
Andrew Harger, MD, is a Portland native and says he is proud to be returning to his home state.
He graduated from Portland State University with a degree in physics and attended medical school at Washington University in St. Louis. He completed his residency at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas, where as an attending physician he practiced in both rural and urban environments in Illinois, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas.
He enjoys hiking, climbing and “laughing at people using umbrellas.”
Phillip Klotz, MD, emigrated to the United States from Germany as a teenager. He completed his undergraduate degree in biomedical sciences from Midwestern University in Arizona, followed by medical school at the University of Louisville in Kentucky. He completed his emergency residency at William Beaumont Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.
He enjoys a variety of outdoor activities with his children.
Johanna Peterson, PA, grew up in Lebanon and was an Air Force medic before attending PA school.
She has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Linfield College and graduated from OHSU’s physician assistant program.
She enjoys camping, hiking and being active. She and her husband also own a gym in Albany.
Craig Rudy, MD, is a Gresham native who has always had an interest in medicine.
He is an Oregon State graduate and attended medical school at OHSU, where he also completed his residency in emergency medicine. He is completing a fellowship in sports medicine.
Rudy enjoys snowboarding, board games, cooking and home improvement projects.
Derek Stewart, MD, was reared in Phoenix and earned an undergraduate degree in molecular and cellular biology and medical degree from the University of Arizona. He completed a residency in emergency medicine at Maricopa County Hospital in Phoenix.
His wife is from Salem and they met while Stewart was working in Phoenix. With their second child on the way, they decided to move to Oregon two years ago to be closer to family.
The family enjoys raising chickens and cows on their seven acres.
Nicholas Taylor, MD, grew up in Colorado Springs and majored in biochemistry at the University of Colorado-Boulder. He joined the Peace Corps and spent two years in Dogon village in Mali, West Africa.
He attended medical school at Stony Brook University in New York and completed his residency in Rochester, New York, with his wife, who was in internal medicine and is now a HemeOnc fellow at OHSU.
He enjoys the outdoors, international travel and good food.
