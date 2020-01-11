Albany hospital seeks volunteers

Albany hospital seeks volunteers

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Samaritan Albany General Hospital wants to expand is volunteer program and add several names to its roster in 2020.

Volunteers play a vital role in the day-to-day operations of the hospital.

There are a variety of opportunities to explore, from serving at the information desk, in the gift shop, emergency department and surgery center. There are volunteer opportunities seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. No experience is required, and training is provided.

“We are always in need of caring, compassionate volunteers to help us carry out our mission,” said Nichole Chamberlain, volunteer services coordinator. “The time spent at Samaritan is very rewarding and builds long-lasting relationships in the community.”

For more information, please call 541-812-4185.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News