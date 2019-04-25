{{featured_button_text}}

The Albany High School all-class reunion for classes 1979 and earlier will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 30 at the West Albany High School cafeteria.

Cost is $8 with lunch or $4 without lunch.

Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and a program will start at noon.

Contact Doris Johnston at 541-740-7469 or larryanddoris2@comcast.net.

The Albany High School Classic Cruise In will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. June 30 at the Memorial Middle School parking lot on Queen Avenue.

For more information, call Chris Schaffner at 541-990-5731.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

