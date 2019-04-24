If you’ve ever seen a cooking show before, the scene at South Albany High School Saturday mo…

GUACAMOLE CONE RECIPE

Ingredients

6 (6”) flour tortillas

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 tsp. chili powder

2 ripe avocados

1 ½ tsp. fresh lime juice

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp pepper

2-3 plum tomatoes, chopped

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cut tortillas in half, roll each tortilla half into a cone shape, secure with toothpick.

Brush with oil and sprinkle lightly with chili powder, place on prepared baking sheet.

Bake 9 minutes or until lightly browned on side.

Turn cones upside town and bake about another 5 minutes.

Cool cones 1 minute then remove toothpick and cool completely.

Guacamole: Cut avocados in half, remove pit, scoop pulp from skins. Place in medium bowl and mash with fork and stir in lime juice, salt and pepper, stir until blended.

Fill the bottom on each cone with 1 tsp chopped tomato. Top with scoop of guacamole, then add more tomato.

Makes 12 cones.