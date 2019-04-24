Hannah Stevens is on the hunt for first place.
The Liberty Elementary School fourth-grader has defeated hundreds of other students around the country in Sodexo’s Future Chefs competition, with judging panels repeatedly naming her guacamole cones among their favorites.
The competition saw 2,000 students compete in 31 states from schools with Sodexo accounts. According to Greater Albany Public Schools Food Service Manager Breanna Welch, 56 students in the district submitted their best creations for this year’s theme: Fit Fiesta.
“When I found out it was Mexican themes, the recipe popped in my head and I just went for it,” Stevens said.
Her creation, the guacamole cone, consists of a flour tortilla, seasoned with chili powder and filled with guacamole.
Stevens first went before local judges, including Mayor Sharon Konopa and GAPS Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan, in March after having 1 and 15 minutes to cook and plate her dish. Competitors' recipes were judged on originality, taste, plate presentation, healthy attributes, ease of preparation and kid-friendliness. Each category was assigned a point value, according to Welch, and Stevens walked away with the most points, sending her into the Top 40 and a new judging panel made up of Sodexo chefs.
The honor earned her a spot during a Liberty Elementary assembly where she was awarded a Nintendo Switch game console and game, plus a fitness tracker.
Word came on April 10 that Stevens and her guacamole cones had climbed their way from 2,000 students to 40 to the Top 5.
“Now, she goes on to compete for No. 1,” Welch said, “And the public gets to vote on the recipes.”
For her potential first-place finish, Stevens will win an electric scooter in the color of her choice.
But how do residents vote on a recipe they haven’t tasted?
Welch says the recipe will be available online for people to try at home, and Stevens recently starred in a short film recreating her dish which will also be available online.
“Guacamole cones are yummy, healthy and easy to make,” Stevens said. “Your whole family will ask you to make them again.”
To vote for Stevens or view her recipe, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/FutureChefs. Voting runs through Sunday, April 28.