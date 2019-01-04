A Philomath man wanted on multiple felony warrants was arrested Friday afternoon by Albany police officers after a foot chase that included a race through the bar at Pop's Branding Iron, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE.
After his arrest, Asa Alan Williams, 33, was lodged in the Linn County Jail. He was wanted for multiple felony warrants including possession of methamphetamine, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. Earlier in the week, the Albany Police Department had put out information on social media seeking information about Williams.
Jennifer Butler of Albany said she was driving a vehicle that was stopped at a stoplight near Starbucks on Pacific when the incident occurred, at about 1:15 p.m.
“I looked into my mirror and saw an older Mercedes behind me and behind that car were two Albany police cars,” Butler said. “The Mercedes was pulling over to the side and I thought he was trying to make room for the police cars to get around him.”
But, Butler said, she then saw Williams running away from the Mercedes. leaving the passenger side door open.
“He ran through the Starbucks parking lot, across Pacific and towards Pop’s,” Butler said.
She said a police officer was in pursuit.
Rose Miller of Albany was in Pop’s Branding Iron and said she saw Williams “come flying by. He came through the first bar door and went out the back door. The bartender ran after him and right behind them was a police officer running with his gun pointed down.”
Williams was arrested in the parking lot on the north side of the business.
“The man was wearing a backpack,” Miller said. “I was scared for the bartender. He tore through there like lightning.”
This is not the first time Williams has been arrested after a foot pursuit.
In May 2018, he was arrested after fleeing from Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, again during a traffic stop. The incident prompted a lockout at Crescent Valley High School.
He was held at that time on failure to appear on three charges; interference with a peace officer; parole violation and possession of methamphetamine.
He was also charged with manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, attempting to elude in a vehicle and attempting to elude on foot.
In the 2018 incident, Williams was driving a Chevrolet Suburban and was pulled over because the vehicle did not have a front license plate. Instead of pulling over, Williams reportedly fled on foot near Crescent Valley High School, prompting the lockout.
In 2006, Williams, then 20 years old, was charged with first-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft and six felony warrants after allegedly entering a home near Oregon State University and stealing a bicycle valued at more than $2,200.
A resident of the home confronted Williams as he tried to ride away and Williams reportedly dropped the bicycle and fled on foot. He was later arrested at an apartment in Corvallis.
A two-vehicle injury crash occurred in the same area at about the same time but was unrelated to the foot chase and arrest.