Albany Fire deep cleaning rigs with new tool

In addition to brushing up on their daily safety trainings, the Albany Fire Department has a new piece of equipment that is sterilizing its ambulances in the wake of the worldwide COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Training Lt. Tom Henke said the portable AeroClave unit cost about $15,000 and is being used in conjunction with the department’s regular ambulance and fire engine cleaning schedule.
“Every time we treat or transport a patient, we wipe down the gurney and anything we have touched,” Henke said. “Every Tuesday — Super Tuesday we call it — we deep clean the ambulances and fire engines.”
Henke said the AeroClave volatizes — creates a mist — of a sanitizing agent.
The AeroClave is placed inside the equipment and sprays a fog-like mist of sanitizer for six minutes. The unit remains closed for another 10 minutes and then is opened to air out for 10 minutes.
There is no need to wipe down the unit after the process is completed.
Henke said the AeroClave has been used for several years at hospitals and on ships and airplanes.
“We’ve talked about getting something like this for several years,” Henke said. “Lt. Joe Brier, a member of our EMS Committee, has been a proponent of this for a long time.”
Studies show the equipment provides an extra layer of safety for not only patients, but also EMS staffers. One study indicates the amount of unscheduled staff leave has been reduced by 33% since the department started using the AeroClave system.
Henke said all staff members are getting refreshed on the use of personal protective equipment including gowns, goggles, masks and gloves.
“We want to limit our exposure as much as possible,” Henke said. “Dispatchers are also asking questions when someone calls. If someone can walk, we are asking them to come out of their home. If we think someone may be infected, we will send as few personnel as possible to limit exposure.”
Henke noted that in Kirkland, Washington, where local EMTs answered several calls to a nursing home which had several coronavirus infections, 20 firefighters were quarantined.
“That would take up an entire shift for us,” Henke said.
Henke said the Fire Department is also coordinating with the Albany Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Although first responders are taking the COVID-19 outbreak very seriously, they also want the public to know they will continue to do their jobs as noted on the AFD's Facebook page: "Stay home and enjoy the sunshine. We have you covered."
This week, there were 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases among San Jose, California, firefighters and another 50 firefighters are being isolated.