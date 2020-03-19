Albany Fire deep cleaning rigs with new tool

Studies show the equipment provides an extra layer of safety for not only patients, but also EMS staffers. One study indicates the amount of unscheduled staff leave has been reduced by 33% since the department started using the AeroClave system.

Henke said all staff members are getting refreshed on the use of personal protective equipment including gowns, goggles, masks and gloves.

“We want to limit our exposure as much as possible,” Henke said. “Dispatchers are also asking questions when someone calls. If someone can walk, we are asking them to come out of their home. If we think someone may be infected, we will send as few personnel as possible to limit exposure.”

Henke noted that in Kirkland, Washington, where local EMTs answered several calls to a nursing home which had several coronavirus infections, 20 firefighters were quarantined.

“That would take up an entire shift for us,” Henke said.

Henke said the Fire Department is also coordinating with the Albany Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.