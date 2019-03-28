The Albany City Council heard recommendations for the Landmarks Advisory Commission during its March 11 work session. The body opted to wait to make a decision until Councilor Bill Coburn returned.
This week, Coburn weighed in, saying he was in favor of changing how the commission operates and how its members are appointed.
“I’m in favor of changing the way we appoint the members and change the authority to the City Council. In other words, they would be an advisory capacity, which is what they’re supposed to be,” he said during Monday's work session.
The issue first came before the council in February as part of a proposed overhaul of all advisory boards and committees in regard to how members are chosen. During a March 11 meeting, City Planner Laura LaRoque gave a presentation on the history of the Landmarks Advisory Commission that came with a warning: There was a financial stake in retaining the Landmarks Advisory Commission as an “adequate and qualified” historic preservation commission. Having it in place means the city keeps its designation as a Certified Local Government, a title that allows the city access to grants. Albany has received $200,000 since receiving its designation in 1989.
Coburn suggested the Landmark Commission be required to bring its recommendations before the council, which would then have the final decision to approve, deny or modify the recommendations. He addressed Mayor Sharon Konopa’s concern that involving council in the decision-making would slow the process down by noting that the commission meets the first Wednesday of the month while the council meets on the second Monday. The longest an applicant would have to wait, Coburn said, was three business days to a week.
He also pushed back against Konopa’s suggestion that the council would have to hear the totality of the testimony in all requests.
“I don’t think it’s necessary for council to hear every gory detail on a two-hour hearing about replacing a window in a building,” he said.
He added that he did not believe that the Landmarks Advisory Commission was fulfilling its requirement of reporting to the council.
“I respectfully disagree that having minutes and agenda emailed to us is not the same as reporting to council,” he said. “It’s same problem we had with the Human Relations Committee. They weren’t communicating with us, they were off doing their own thing. ... Landmarks is, they’re off doing their own thing.”
Councilors Alexander Johnson II and Rich Kellum agreed with Coburn’s suggestions regarding the commission.
The council did not vote on the issue Monday night but instructed staff to bring the issue back before the board.