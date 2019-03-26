Frustrated residents hoping to down hovering drones had their ideas shot down by deputy city attorney Joseph Allison during the Albany City Council’s Monday night work session.
Councilor Bessie Johnson brought the issue forward after being approached by a constituent who, she said, was having an issue with a neighbor’s drone.
Unmanned aircraft, according to Allison, present complicated legalities. Users can fly drones up to 400 feet in the air, at which point they enter Federal Aviation Administration jurisdiction. The city of Albany, Allison said, had no authority to create specific laws regarding drones, citing the state Legislature’s pre-emptive laws. The city does have a drone policy, but that only governs staff use of its own drones.
Oregon Revised Statute 837.370 addresses drones, stating in part, “A person may not operate an unmanned aircraft system over the boundaries of privately owned premises in a manner so as to intentionally, knowingly or recklessly harass or annoy the owner or occupant of the privately owned premises.”
Allison cited the law during Monday’s work session, saying that Albany police could cite drone users the second time they were caught flying a drone over a neighbor’s yard.
“So certainly if they were doing this for the purpose of irritating the dogs, and subsequently the owners then, they would be in violation,” he said. “If the person is doing this and something happens to make them aware that they’re harassing the person, then if they do it again even if they do it unintentionally, what’s required for (a) reckless (charge) is they knew it was a danger and they did it anyway. If there was a camera and the person looked annoyed and they come back again they’d be in violation of the statute.” According to Allison, a third offense would be classified as a Class B misdemeanor.
City Emergency Manager Chuck Perino gave the council a demonstration with the city’s own drone. He drew attention to its sound and agreed that it could be an annoyance. He also cautioned residents against taking matters into their own hands, noting that it was illegal to down drones — including with a garden hose.
Allison said he could provide further training for the Albany Police Department concerning drone usage.
“That may be the most effective way to deal with it,” he said.