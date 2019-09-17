The annual Albany Business Extravaganza will be held from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road.
The event will feature 125 businesses, plus free food, coffee, wine tasting and giveaways.
The public can also register for 125 door prizes plus two $250 "Pot of Gold" prizes.
The event is sponsored by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, BBSI, Central Willamette Community Credit Union, Fisher Funeral Home, the Linn County Expo Center and Republic Services.