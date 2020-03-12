Albany awards banquet is Saturday

Albany awards banquet is Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Greatest Show in Albany will be the theme for the annual Distinguished Service Awards Banquet Saturday night at the Boys & Girls Club.

The event is sponsored by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $75 for individuals or $600 for a table of eight.

There will be a special presentation honoring the late Rick Rebel with the Legacy Award for his many years of dedication to the community.

This year’s award nominees are:

Distinguished Service: Stan Boshart, Bonnie Milletto and Max White.

Jim Linhart First Citizen: Kevin Manske of Cardwell Realty, G. Nassar of Farmers Insurance and James Ramseyer of Consumers Power.

Junior First Citizen: Jennifer Beaumont, Corvallis Knights; Hannah Blicher, ServPro of Linn and Benton counties; Glen Burnett, Keller Williams-Beem Team; Bobby Samai, BBSI; Michah Smith, Linn County Sheriff’s Office; Scott Stimpson, Peak Elite Gymnastics Academy.

Distinguished Student: Anna Boyd Rogers of West Albany High School; Austin Bradford of Santiam Christian High School; Christopher Vega-Deleon of South Albany High School.

Small Business of the Year: Albany Carpet One Floor and Home; Albany Historic Carousel and Museum; Corvallis Knights; Dahled Up Construction; Pacific Residential Mortgage.

Large Business of the Year: Auroco, Chamberlin House; Fitzpatrick Painting and Construction; Mike’s Heating and Air Conditioning; Willamette Community Bank.

— Alex Paul

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Albany maps out virus response

  • Updated

The city of Albany is preparing for up to 40% of its staff to be affected by COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, as well as poss…

Lebanon home damaged in room fire
News

Lebanon home damaged in room fire

  • Updated

A 3-year-old child playing with a lighter is believed to have started a fire at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in an upstairs bedroom of a home in t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News