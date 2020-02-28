Albany attorney is new Linn County Judge

“I see this as being like a referee in football,” he said. “I don’t want to play for either team. I am there to make sure no one cheats and they abide by the rules. I hope I don’t have to blow the whistle too many times.”

Kane served in the U.S. Army infantry from 1988-91 and earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge for service in Panama as a member of the rapid deployment force that captured dictator Manuel Noriega in 1990. Kane was also stationed in South Korea at the DMZ.

He mentioned his fallen comrades by name and said they reminded him how fortunate he is to be here.

After his discharge from service, the Massachusetts native earned a degree in history from the University of California at Berkeley. He spent a year conducting research for a textbook for children with reading disabilities. He never met the other members of the project in person. The author lived on the East Coast and the publisher was in Texas.

He then pursued a law degree at the University of Oregon.

“I was given good advice to go to law school in the state where I planned to practice law,” Kane said.

Years earlier, Kane’s Oregon relatives had sent his family a book about the state.