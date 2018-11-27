Albany resident Angela Smith is a certified fitness trainer, so it’s no surprise that when she jogs across a parking lot to keep an interview appointment with a reporter, she doesn’t appear the least bit winded.
And it helps that the bubbly Smith also is a veteran Ironman competitor and is used to swimming 2.4 miles, biking 112 miles and running 26.2 miles — at least once a year since 2010.
Her goal is to qualify for the world-famous Ironman triathlon held annually in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii the second weekend in October.
“For several years, I tried to qualify in terms of speed,” Smith said. “Now, I hope to qualify through a legacy process. Once I have competed in 12 Ironman events, I can apply to be in a lottery for my age group at Kona.”
Smith admits the sport may seem arduous to many, but for her, it helps her both physically and mentally.
“I’m happy when I am around Ironman people. I feel more normal around them,” she said. “It’s where I belong.”
Smith is a 1996 Thurston High School graduate and earned a degree in counseling from Eugene Bible College.
She didn’t get interested in triathlons until after her two sons, Gabriel, 16, and Caleb, 14, were born.
“I was basically a stay-at-home mom and I needed some physical activity,” Smith said. “I was always into fitness and wanted to stay healthy.”
In 2005, some friends told her about a triathlon event in Seattle they planned to attend as a fundraiser for cancer research.
“I didn’t take part in that event, but I did one locally and I was hooked,” Smith said.
She has now completed 11 Ironman events, the most recent in Louisville, Kentucky.
“I do it for my sanity,” she said with a laugh.
And she said she has the unwavering support of her husband, Chris, and sons.
“It takes a lot of hours to train,” Smith admits. “It’s 15 to 30 hours per week and more as you get nearer to the actual event.”
Smith said her best time came in a race in Tempe, Arizona, in 2012 when she clocked in at 11 hours and 24 minutes. The world record for women is 8:46:46 held by Daniela Ryf of Switzerland. Lianel Sanders of Canada holds the men’s record of 7:44:58.
Smith said she usually does well in the swimming and biking portions of the race, but slips a bit during the marathon. She finished 12th at an event at Lake Tahoe, where everything was held at an elevation of 6,000 feet.
Because all of the events are held outdoors, weather conditions vary widely, Smith said. She has competed in events in which half of the competitors have dropped out.
“I competed in a Leadman (a triathlon sanctioned by a different organization) event where the water was 34 degrees and only 14 women finished,” Smith said. “I was seventh.”
At Whistler, it was 46 degrees and again Smith finished the race.
“At one race there were 6-foot swells during the swim,” Smith said. A thousand competitors dropped out, but not Smith.
Smith said athletes are not allowed to wear any electronic devices, such as an iPod, to listen to music, so she thinks about many things during the grueling event.
“When I get down to three miles (left) in the run, I think about where I run to train,” Smith said. “It’s a three-mile loop.”
Smith competes at in-state at events in Bend, Diamond Lake and the Best in the West held at Foster Reservoir.
Foster Reservoir is also where she trains for her open water swim, along with Thornton Lake.
Her most recent Ironman contest was held last month in Kentucky.
“It rained all day,” Smith said. “It took me 23 minutes to just change clothes. I knew I had to stay as dry as possible to not get hypothermic.”
Smith competes in a variety of triathlon disciplines that range from a sprint (one-half mile swim, 12.4-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run, to the full Ironman — a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run.
Smith said she recently evaluated her thinking on how she is going to make it to Kona.
“It’s really the elite of the sport who qualify for Kona,” Smith said. “You have to finish in first or second place at qualifying races to make it. I’m not going to make it on time, but I have a shot through the legacy program.”
There are 100 legacy slots allocated at each Ironman world championship.
Eligibility rules for the most recent Ironman event included:
• Athlete must have completed a minimum of 12 full-distance Ironman-branded races (includes existing and past events) by December 31, 2017.
• Athlete has never participated in the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i.
• Athlete must have completed at least one full-distance Ironman event in both 2016 and 2017.
• Athlete must be registered for a full-distance Ironman event in 2018.
• Athlete may only participate in one legacy Ironman event.
• To remain eligible, athlete must participate in at least one Ironman sanctioned event annually.
Smith said Ironman registration fees were about $550 per event when she started racing, and that has climbed to about $800 to $850 today. The Kona entry fee is $950.
Smith is proud that she has never quit during a race.
“My husband is pretty laid back and reserved,” Smith said. “When he saw how dedicated I am about this, he became even more supportive of me.”
Smith said she could have several more years to qualify for her dream race in Hawaii. The record age for an Ironman contestant is 85.
The event can be traced to one that was first held in Hawaii in 1978 and sprang from athletes arguing over which sport was most demanding: swimming, running or biking.
In addition to her Ironman events, Smith is a fitness trainer at SamFit in North Albany, and she and her husband are active with their sons’ activities including sports and Scouting.
“I just love the Ironman,” Smith said. “I enjoy training for it. There are several other people in the mid-valley who compete as well. I’m also starting my own business called Tri-Training.”