Albany aquatics recreation programs manager Rob Romancier retires

Former Albany aquatics recreation programs manager Rob Romancier is the kind of guy who came to work an hour early every Friday so he could tell a few jokes to the senior citizens who show up weekly.

But next Friday, Romancier can sleep in, read the paper and enjoy a second cup of coffee.

Romancier, who has managed the city pool and coached high school and club swimming and water polo here since 1993, is on what he calls “me time.”

The nearly 60-year-old Romancier has retired so he can go hunting, fishing and spend more time with his wife and two grown children.

Employee Scott Jackson summarized Romancier’s management style as family-oriented.

“He’s been a true mentor to me,” he said. “It’s amazing watching him walk around and see stuff to pick up or do.”

Fellow staffer Amy Bennett added, “He’s the kind of guy who will never ask someone to do something he wouldn’t do himself.”

Until the city hires a new manager, Jackson and Bennett will pick up Romancier’s tasks as part of their daily routines.