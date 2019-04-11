JUNCTION CITY — At approximately 7:46 p.m. Wednesday the Junction City Police Department and other law enforcement agencies from Eugene to Albany began receiving multiple 911 and emergency calls from people reporting seeing posts about a possible school shooting plan on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media sites.
The posts indicated a shooting might occur on Thursday. While the information varied, the threats were confined to Junction City High School and possibly Harrisburg High School.
By 11 p.m. Wednesday a number of witnesses had been interviewed and a juvenile suspect identified. Officers from the Junction City Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect and the parents at their home.
According to Junction City Police a preliminary investigation indicates the suspect made some inappropriate comments that were possibly taken out of context, but at this time it does not appear the subject had a culpable mental state, nor actually intended to commit any crime.
All information indicates the suspect acted alone. Both the parents and the suspect were extremely cooperative.
Two shotguns, one rifle, one .45 caliber pistol, one pellet gun, and one BB-gun were seized for safekeeping. Subsequent investigation revealed the rifle and one of the shotguns were most likely stolen in separate incidents: one from a hardware store in Bend in 1992, and the other from an unknown location in Muskogee County, Colorado, in 2002.
The police department is awaiting final confirmation on the status of both weapons from the respective investigating agencies.
While the investigating agencies believe there is no threat of danger to the students or faculty, both schools will have law enforcement officers on site Thursday as a precautionary measure and to help people feel safe and secure.
The Junction City Police Department, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Oregon Police Department partnered to provide the enhanced level of law enforcement protection.