Through Sept. 15, the Oregon Farm Bureau invites the public to submit photos of Oregon agriculture for a chance to be featured in the 2019 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar.
The calendar celebrates all aspects of Oregon agriculture.
The Oregon’s Bounty Calendar is mailed to nearly 70,000 Farm Bureau members around the state and thousands more are distributed throughout the year.
Horizontal-layout, high-resolution images — both close-ups and panoramic shots — are needed of all types of agriculture in all seasons. Subject ideas include rural scenery; scenes from farmers markets, roadside stands, u-picks, on-farm events, county fairs, and rodeos and more.
The deadline for entries is Sept. 15, and there’s no limit to the number of photos that can be submitted.
Images can be submitted in three ways:
• Email photos to: annemarie@oregonfb.org, (Note that the Farm Bureau's email server has a file size limit of 10mb, so participants may need to send photos individually).
• Upload photos to the Farm Bureau's dropbox at https://spaces.hightail.com/uplink/OregonFarmBureau
• Mail a thumb drive, disc, or printed photos to Oregon Farm Bureau, attention: Anne Marie Moss, 1320 Capitol St. NE, Suite 200, Salem, Oregon 97301.
See past calendars and get more information at www.oregonfb.org/calendar.
