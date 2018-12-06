SWEET HOME — The African Children’s Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at the Sweet Home High School auditorium, 1641 Long St.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted and proceeds help support choir programs.
The program features children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites.
Music for Life, the choir’s parent organization, works in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa and has educated more than 52,000 children and affected the lives of more than 100,000 others through its relief and development programs.
Other mid-valley performances will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Westside Christian Church, 1866 Chambers, Eugene; 10:45 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Creswell Church of the Nazarene, 805 South Front St., Creswell; 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at McKenzie School, 51187 Blue River Drive, Finn Rock.