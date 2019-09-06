Imagine living in poverty, said Amanda Makepeace, the adult literacy program coordinator for a new program coming to the mid-valley.
Imagine moving from school to school to school as a child, leaving a classroom just as a teacher introduces the letter "A" only to arrive in a new classroom that has already begun learning the letter "C." Letter after letter, word after word and eventually book after book until ultimately, you have trouble reading beyond an elementary school level.
“It happens,” Makepeace said. “Migrant families or transient families; the kids have their early education disrupted so often and the last thing they want to do when they get to their new school is raise their hand and say, ‘I need help with my reading.’”
Those children become adults and, as of recently, Makepeace said they had few options to improve their literacy skills. But come November, a new program will be aimed at providing free help.
“If they don’t have a job, maybe they get a job. If they have a job, maybe they get more responsibility and then more pay,” Makepeace said. “It could be a job training program or they could get their associates degree. The goal is to make them self-sufficient.”
The adult literacy program is funded by the Linn Libraries Consortium, the State Library of Oregon and Linn-Benton Community College. The pilot program will run for one year and focus on native English speakers who read at or below a fifth-grade level and want to improve their skills. In the second year, Makepeace said, the program hopes to obtain additional funding to aid Spanish speakers as well.
The libraries in Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home have already signed on and Makepeace said other libraries in surrounding areas may be included by the time the program kicks off.
Volunteers will be trained by library staff, who will be trained by Makepeace on working with people to improve their reading skills. And while the program seeks people with prior teaching experience, it’s open to anyone with patience and a desire to help.
“If you raised kids and taught them to tie their shoes and read labels, that’s experience,” she said. “If someone needs literacy help, chances are they’ve been through the education system and it just didn’t take so we’ll be looking at other ways to teach them as well.”
Those in need of help, Makepeace said, will come to the program in a variety of ways.
“Some people have approached librarians and asked for help, that’s how the libraries became aware of the issue,” she said.
Another avenue to the program is LBCC. Students who score low entrance exams will also be offered a chance at the free program.
Volunteers and students dictate their own schedules. Volunteers will be asked to put in 100 hours, but Makepeace said that depends on when they join the program and how well they work with their student. Volunteers can also work with more than one student at a time. Pairs will meet at libraries around the mid-valley.
“We just ask that volunteers be patient if their tutoree misses an appointment,” Makepeace said. “In poverty there are transportation issues, child care issues, so we ask for patience.”
For more information, contact Makepeace at 541-917-4703 or email her at makepea@linnbenton.edu.