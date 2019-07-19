The accomplice of a North Albany teen who attempted to kill his parents in October 2018 was sentenced Friday in Benton County Circuit Court.
The boy admitted to a single count of reckless endangering for his role in the plot. He provided his friend with gummy-style melatonin tablets that were supposed to render the friend’s parents unconscious so the friend could set their house on fire to kill them.
The plot failed when the friend, then 14, fell asleep before his parents did. That youth admitted to a charge of attempted murder in June and could be held in custody by the Oregon Youth Authority until the age of 25.
“This is quite a serious situation that brought us to this point,” Ryan Joslin, chief deputy district attorney for Benton County, said in court Friday.
During Friday’s plea and sentencing hearing, Judge Locke Williams approved a plea agreement that requires the accomplice, now 14, to complete 50 hours of community service, write the victims an apology letter and participate in therapy under the direction of the Juvenile Department.
Williams said if the youth fails to complete these terms he would get probation, which would carry additional restrictions.
The judge addressed the youth directly at the hearing, saying he hoped the boy would learn from the situation and be able to move forward.
“You did something pretty foolish with potentially very serious consequences,” Williams said.
The Gazette-Times generally does not identify juveniles accused of crimes.