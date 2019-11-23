After a Thanksgiving feast of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, and of course pumpkin pie, even Santa Claus wants to knock off a few extra pounds.
And on Dec. 1, he’s inviting a few hundred of his friends to join him — wearing Santa suits of their own — at the first Runaway Santa 5K fundraiser for the ABC House for children.
The event is a successor to the popular Runaway Pumpkin half-marathon, which was held for eight years in Lebanon.
“We hope the 5K is more inclusive and for all ages,” said ABC House development coordinator Leslie Fager.
Fager and her fellow Santa’s helpers are hoping 400 to 500 people will wear the Santa suits provided with their registration packet. The cost is $45 for the adult 5K (3 miles) or $35 for a half-mile run.
“We’re also having a Rudolph half-mile for kids,” Fager said. “Registration is $12 with no suit, but they will get a medal. Anyone can take part, though.”
Early registrations are encouraged online at https://bit.ly/2s54gpz.
Registration and packet pickup starts at 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at ABC House, 228 SW Fifth Ave.
A silent auction and 50-50 raffle will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 1, along with hot chocolate and a visit from a surprise guest. (Hint: He’s not Santa — and he’s bright green.) The 5K run starts at 3:15 p.m. at ABC House, then proceeds downtown and along the Dave Clark Trail before returning. The kids’ half-mile run begins at 4 p.m.
Participants are invited after the events to march in the annual Downtown Twice Around parade in downtown Albany, which starts at 5 p.m.
“We’re excited to partner with the Albany Downtown Association,” ABC House executive director Jennifer Gilmore-Robinson said. “It’s going to be a great way to kick off the holiday season.”
ABC House serves abused children in Linn and Benton counties. It moved into a newly remodeled building south of the Linn County Courthouse in February. In the past year, more than 700 children have been assisted, 400 of them on-site.
ABC House provide medical examinations, forensic interviews by trained professionals and support and advocacy services for children and their families.
Some 3,000 adults and youths have participated in community education programs geared toward keeping the community safe.
“This new building is working out beautifully,” Gilmore-Robinson said. “We needed more space for years. We are now able to serve more kids and we are adding much-needed staff to support the children and their families.”
Gilmore-Robinson said the new facility offers a covered entry with more privacy.
“Everything is designed to make the child feel more comfortable, a welcoming tone,” Gilmore-Robinson said. “There are seashells and starfish images on the sidewalks, paintings on the exterior wall and a large aquarium in the foyer. The children usually always go right to the aquarium. It’s all about making them feel more at ease and safe.”
For more about the Runaway Santa events, go to https://www.runawaysantarun.com/. To learn more about ABC House, visit www.abchouse.org.