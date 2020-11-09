A look back at October's top stories

Smoke rises from a smoldering stump near the log landing Oct. 1 at the worksite of Lucas Hufford's Timberline Logging company. Fire had swept through the area more than three weeks earlier.
Ryan DeBusk and his eighth-grade classmates watch a video in health class at Alsea School. The students and teachers call their desk protection by several different names, including bubbles, cubes and aquariums.
Katy Blye of Corvallis swabs her daughter Avery, 8, while older sister Kendall, 11, waits her turn during a free testing clinic at South Albany High School.
Bobby Duncan ran unopposed for a 10th term as Harrisburg's mayor.
Dustin Macklin of Lacomb cuts down one of the Douglas firs being salvaged in a grove on Freres Lumber's North Fork tree farm.
Adrian Johnson, 9, of Albany lifts a pumpkin at the Melon Shack.
Kia Alberz, left, of Starship Technologies, and Kerry Paterson of OSU's University Housing and Dining Services, talk about the new robot food delivery service at the campus. Starship has placed robots at about a dozen U.S. campuses.
MARK YLEN
October started off with a visit to a logging site destroyed in the Holiday Farm fire. Nearly a month after the fire, smoke still rose from spots in south eastern Linn County.
We also looked at several aspects of education during this time of COVID. When we visited Alsea school we saw in-person education that included students learning from their personal bubbles.
A free COVID testing event at South Albany High School brought more than 220 people to check if they were carrying the virus.
Our election stories covered several local candidates, including Bobby Duncan who was vying for his 10th term as mayor of Harrisburg.
Before the month was over we also told the story of salvage logging in the Beachie Creek fire zone, as well as a look at pumpkin patches and introducing the mid-valley to a unique delivery service staffed by robots that is taking shape around the Oregon State University campus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!