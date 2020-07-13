A look back at June's top stories and galleries

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Sweet Home Police Chief Jeff Lynn greets Finnley Mowery, 6, while thanking supporters.
Just over 100 medical professionals gathered outside the Corvallis Clinic offices in Corvallis in a "white coats for black lives" demonstration. Dr. Robin McKelvey read a quote from Robert F. Kennedy and one from Scott Woods. The group then took a knee in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Afterwards 80 of the medical professionals marched to Highway 99W where they held signs for the next half hour.
Jim Simonis talks to Sweet Home first responders who attended the family at the accident scene.
Kristin Starnes, a youth services librarian at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, fills hold requests.
Sampath Adusumilli and Nate Gardner watch as fire engulfs a ponderosa pine during their experiment.
Just over 100 medical professionals gathered outside the Corvallis Clinic offices in Corvallis in a "white coats for black lives" demonstration. Afterwards 80 of the medical professionals marched to Highway 99W where they held signs for the next half hour.
Librarian Rose Peda talks about the lone chair they have allowed in the Sweet Home library. A blue tape marks the area that the chair must remain in order to be 6 feet away.
Hundreds of protesters were silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd during a protest march through the streets of Corvallis.
Tamiya Mitchell of Albany holds a sign out of the sun roof as friend Morgan Gerig leans out the window while Tamiya's mother Christina Payne drives the two through the protest on Ellsworth Street.
Outgoing Oregon State University president Ed Ray stops outside the Valley Library with his dog Chuck as cinematographer Darryl Lai records him for a video created by the marketing department.
Philomath fire instructors help two rookie firefighters spay water during a learn to burn on Applegate Street in downtown Philomath.
Scott Dye, of Salem, has rescued several people near the log jam at the confluence of the South Santiam and North Santiam rivers.
Sweet Home graduates throw their hats in the air after receiving their diplomas. From front left are Casey Tow, Adria Ingram, Zach Luttmer, Jessica Davenport, Allison Miner. Second row left, Hanna Powell and Ashtyn Walker.
Tamy Huerta, a DACA recipient, shares her experiences of racism while growing up in Corvallis.
Protest in both Albany and Corvallis topped the most viewed galleries for the month of June on the Albany and Corvallis newspapers' website. The welcome home for Central Linn teen Kylee Simonis was one of the Democrat-Herald's top stories for the month, while a story about eight people being injured in a crash west of Philomath was the most-read story for the Gazette-Times.
Other top stories for June in the Democrat-Herald included a story on a police chase that ended with a stolen car crashing on Pacific Boulevard, South Albany Principal Nate Munoz resigning and a plea by Jefferson Fire Department to stay off the Santiam River due to trees in the water trapping rafters.
For the Gazette-Times, other top stories included Corvallis' and Crescent Valley's graduation parades, and Corvallis adopting vision zero traffic safety concept.
Our other top-viewed online photo gallery from Albany in June were Simonis' welcome at Central Linn, Sweet Home and Lebanon graduations and the GAPS drive thru retirement.
In Corvallis the top gallery was the aforementioned racial justice protest followed by a Corvallis protest march and Corvallis High School graduation.
To see each of the following galleries, go to this story at democratherald.com or gazettetimes.com.