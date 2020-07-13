A look back at June's top stories and galleries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Protest in both Albany and Corvallis topped the most viewed galleries for the month of June on the Albany and Corvallis newspapers' website. The welcome home for Central Linn teen Kylee Simonis was one of the Democrat-Herald's top stories for the month, while a story about eight people being injured in a crash west of Philomath was the most-read story for the Gazette-Times.

Other top stories for June in the Democrat-Herald included a story on a police chase that ended with a stolen car crashing on Pacific Boulevard, South Albany Principal Nate Munoz resigning and a plea by Jefferson Fire Department to stay off the Santiam River due to trees in the water trapping rafters.

For the Gazette-Times, other top stories included Corvallis' and Crescent Valley's graduation parades, and Corvallis adopting vision zero traffic safety concept.

Our other top-viewed online photo gallery from Albany in June were Simonis' welcome at Central Linn, Sweet Home and Lebanon graduations and the GAPS drive thru retirement.

In Corvallis the top gallery was the aforementioned racial justice protest followed by a Corvallis protest march and Corvallis High School graduation.