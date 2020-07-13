A look back at June's top stories and galleries

A look back at June's top stories and galleries

Protest in both Albany and Corvallis topped the most viewed galleries for the month of June on the Albany and Corvallis newspapers' website. The welcome home for Central Linn teen  Kylee Simonis was one of the Democrat-Herald's top stories for the month, while a  story about eight people being injured in a crash west of Philomath was the most-read story for the Gazette-Times.

Other top stories for June in the Democrat-Herald included a story on a police chase that ended with a stolen car crashing on Pacific Boulevard, South Albany Principal Nate Munoz resigning and a plea by Jefferson Fire Department to stay off the Santiam River due to trees in the water trapping rafters. 

For the Gazette-Times, other top stories included Corvallis' and Crescent Valley's graduation parades, and Corvallis adopting vision zero traffic safety concept. 

Our other top-viewed online photo gallery from Albany in June were Simonis' welcome at Central Linn, Sweet Home and Lebanon graduations and the GAPS drive thru retirement. 

In Corvallis the top gallery was the aforementioned racial justice protest followed by a Corvallis protest march and Corvallis High School graduation.

Albany Top 10 Galleries

1. Racial justice protest in Albany

2. Kylee Simonis greeted by community

3. Sweet Home Graduation

4. Lebanon graduation 

5. GAPS drive-thru retirement

6. Corvallis Protest March

7. A look back: 20-years ago June Democrat-Herald

8.  Corvallis teacher-led racial justice protest

9.  Youth protest in Corvallis

10. Santiam Christian Drive-thru graduation

Corvallis Top 10 Galleries

1. Corvallis Protest for racial justice

2. Corvallis protest march

3. Corvallis High Graduation

4. Kylee Simonis greeted by community

5. Philomath High School graduation

6. Philomath High graduation parade

7. College Hill graduation

8. Corvallis teacher-led racial justice rally

9. Crescent Valley graduation

10. Santiam Christian graduation 

