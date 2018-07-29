SWEET HOME — In March 2016, Vicky Johnson was just 58 years old, but thought she had reached the end of her life-long battle with congestive heart failure and was preparing her obituary.
She also was facing the possibility of undergoing surgery to install a pump to keep her alive until a suitable heart was available.
500 miles away, Isabel Santoro, 14, had tired of being bullied by her classmates at Whitney High School in Rocklin, California, and tragically took her own life.
But in doing so, the young woman who loved music, theater and welcomed others with open arms, saved Johnson’s life, as well as the lives of eight other persons through organ donations — heart, liver, two kidneys and skin for five breast cancer survivors.
On July 20 in Portland, Isabel’s mother, Lauren Santoro, listened to her daughter’s heartbeat for the first time in more than two years.
It was beating in Johnson’s chest.
“It was incredible,” Santoro said. “At first, I couldn’t hear it. So I closed my eyes and really concentrated to hear it. I always felt close to her and still do. This strengthened that connection.”
Johnson and her husband Dan live on a tranquil acreage outside of Sweet Home where they regularly enjoy seeing visiting elk, deer and wild turkeys.
“I was born with genetic congestive heart failure,” Johnson said. “I guess I always was a little slower than other kids in P.E. and after the birth of my second child I really noticed that I was running out of breath easier.”
Johnson had two pacemakers installed over the years. The first lasted four years and the second 10 years, but she and her doctors knew she was on borrowed time.
By March 18 2016, Johnson could only walk a few feet without resting since her heart was functioning at only about 8 percent of capacity.
“I couldn’t walk from the car into Safeway without having to stop several times to catch my breath,” Johnson said. “I had to scoot around to work in my flower beds.”
During a regular visit to cardiologists at the Oregon Health and Sciences University, Johnson was told she no longer had time and she needed to make a choice about installing a heart pump. She was reticent because the pump is bulky and its batteries have to be changed every four hours.
“I came home and planned my obituary,” she said. “I was scared and I knew I was going to die.”
Johnson agreed to have the pump installed and when she did, that automatically triggered her being placed at the top of the transplant list. Within 24 hours, Isabel’s heart was available and a doctor from OHSU flew to Sacramento, harvested Isabel’s heart and returned to take part in the 11-hour operation. He told the Johnsons that 120 people needed to do their jobs that day and they did.
“It was important that Vicky get the right-sized heart since she has a low chest cavity,” her husband said. “Isabel’s heart fit perfectly.”
Interestingly, Isabel was Vicky’s mother’s name.
Johnson spent 43 days at OHSU with her husband by her side. He slept in the family SUV and soon learned his way around the hospital that he calls “wonderful.”
“There are free showers, a laundry and even free soap,” he said.
The transplant cost about $1 million.
After Johnson returned home, she remained “tethered” in a way to OHSU.
“We were in constant contact,” Johnson said. “They called me every week and I had to let them know if we were going somewhere.”
But after 14 months, Johnson said it was like she had never had surgery. Isabel’s heart is now hers, but it did come with some peculiarities.
“I was one of 10 kids, so we didn’t get sugar or candy very often,” Johnson said. “So, I never had a sweet tooth, but I do now. Isabel’s mother said she liked candy and ice cream and now I do, too.”
Isabel’s favorite candy was Mike and Ike, her mother said.
Johnson said knew shortly after the transplant that she would like to meet Isabel’s family.
“I am so humbled by Isabel’s unselfishness,” Johnson said. “Why me? Why did a girl from Sweet Home get this gift? It’s truly a miracle.”
Johnson and Isabel’s mother first contacted each other with letters and then via telephone.
“I prayed a lot,” Johnson said. “I asked that God would lead me in the right direction.”
July 20 at the Donate For Life office in Portland, the two women met face-to-face for the first time.
“I wanted to know them and I wanted her mother to be able to listen to her daughter’s heartbeat,” Johnson said. “Being so young, just a child, it’s the least I could do.”
For Lauren Santoro, the moment was magical as she reconnected with her only child.
“Isabel was very friendly, bright and talented,” Santoro said. “She played the saxophone and then the flute in the school band for seven years.”
Santoro said her daughter had a magnetic pull toward other kids who might feel like outcasts.
“She loved making new friends,” Santoro said.
Isabel loved to sing from a young age and progressed to the theater as well.
Her troubles began her freshman year at a new high school.
“In passing, I remember her saying she was having difficulties with a couple people. She said things about confrontations, but I believe she was minimizing what she was telling me,” her mother, a school teacher, said. “When I offered to get involved, she would tell me no.”
Santoro said she was caught between wanting to protect her child and allowing her to mature and solve her own problems.
“After Isabel passed, I was going through her things and found a tiny square of paper. It wasn’t a suicide note and there were no names in it, but it shed light on the fact that she had been treated unkindly.”
Santoro said her daughter wrote, “Yes, I have been bullied for how I look, talk and what I like. I’ve been called a he-male geek, and idiot, a mentally retarded person.”
But Santoro said, her daughter was none of those things.
“I tried to get them to stop,” the note continued. “But they wouldn’t. My friend tried, but was unsuccessful. One jumped on me, made me pass out. My friend slapped her and she never bullied me again.”
Santoro believes Isabel would have “befriended her bully before confronting her bully. She was a peacemaker. She would bring together people who couldn’t fit anywhere else. She was unique, inclusive, not prejudiced or biased against people.”
Now that Johnson and Santoro have met, they hope to arrange an event at Isabel’s former high school, where they can reach out to the students about bullying and where her classmates can listen to Isabel’s heart.
Santoro hopes the women can reach the teenagers and let them know they are not capable of handling life and death matters on their own.
“Kids are afraid if they talk to their parents or counselors, they will lose the other kids’ friendship,” Santoro said. “But they aren’t capable of helping their peers who are dealing with these struggles, at school or with other people in general.”
Santoro call teen suicide a “national epidemic.”
Johnson — who said she feels wonderful and can now walk for miles — is eager to help get the message out to young people.
“God gave me the greatest miracle ever and now I want to help others,” Johnson said.
About Donate for Life
Donate For Life educates and registers people of the Pacific Northwest about organ, eye and tissue donations. Of nearly 120,000 Americans waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, more than 3,000 live in the Pacific Northwest.
To learn more, visit https://www.donatelifenw.org.
Facts About Teen Suicide
Call the Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), for youth between the ages of 10 and 24, suicide is the third leading cause of death.
More teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza, and chronic lung disease, combined.
It results in approximately 4600 lives lost each year.
Each day in our nation there are an average of over 5,400 suicide attempts by young people grades 7-12.
Four out of five teens who attempt suicide have given clear warning signs.
Kids who are bullied are more than twice as likely to consider suicide, according to a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
— American Society for the Positive Care of Children
