9/11 memorial Friday at Linn courthouse

The annual 9/11 commemorative ceremony will be held at 8:46 a.m. on Friday on the north steps of the Linn County Courthouse in Albany.

The ceremony will be hosted by the American Legion Post 10 and the American Legion Riders Post 10.

On Sept. 11, 2000, nearly 3,000 people were killed and 25,000 injured when Al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four passenger airplanes. Some 342 law enforcement officers and firefighters were injured and 72 were killed.

Two American Airlines planes were flown into the World Trade Center in Manhattan. American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

Passengers battled with hijackers aboard American Airlines Flight 93, which crashed into a farm field in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania.

Social distancing procedures will be in place during the ceremony.

