 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
9/11 memorial Friday at Linn courthouse

9/11 memorial Friday at Linn courthouse

{{featured_button_text}}
091218-adh-nws Courthouse 911 ceremony02a-my (copy)

Ladder trucks from the Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home fire departments held up a giant American flag as a backdrop for the 2018 9/11 commemoration at the Linn County Courthouse. 

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (File, 2018)

The annual 9/11 commemorative ceremony will be held at 8:46 a.m. on Friday on the north steps of the Linn County Courthouse in Albany.

The ceremony will be hosted by the American Legion Post 10 and the American Legion Riders Post 10.

On Sept. 11, 2000, nearly 3,000 people were killed and 25,000 injured when Al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four passenger airplanes. Some 342 law enforcement officers and firefighters were injured and 72 were killed.

Two American Airlines planes were flown into the World Trade Center in Manhattan. American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

Passengers battled with hijackers aboard American Airlines Flight 93, which crashed into a farm field in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania.

Social distancing procedures will be in place during the ceremony.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News