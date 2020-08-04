5 more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon

Monday, the OHA said there had been 35,424 test results in the past week. Of those, 2,174, or about 6.1%, were positive, which authorities say is one of the higher rates observed since the early stages of the pandemic.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the world faces a “generational catastrophe” because so many schools have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guterres called the COVID-19 pandemic the “largest disruption of education ever.”

He said that more than 1.6 billion students were ousted from classrooms in more than 190 countries. A UN report on how COVID-19 is affecting education notes that it has affected 94% of the world’s student population, and up to 99% of those young people are from low- and lower-middle-income countries.

Guterres warned that the disruption could ultimately “undermine decades of progress and exacerbate entrenched inequalities.”

Gutteres added that getting students back into classrooms must be an international priority, although the struggle on how schools will operate this fall remains.

More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0