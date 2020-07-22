3-year-old killed in Scio accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SCIO — A 3-year-old boy on a bicycle died about 4:32 p.m. Tuesday after being struck by a pickup at the intersection of NW 1st Ave. and NW Beech St.

According to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, Stefani Nightingale, 18, of Scio, was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup and was headed west on northwest 1st Ave. when the child rode into the intersection at northwest Beech.

Yon said that it appears vehicle speed, driver distraction and driver impairment were not factors in the accident. Yon said the driver of the vehicle has been fully cooperative.

Scio medics and Linn County deputies responded to the scene.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Scio Fire Department, Jefferson Fire Department and Lebanon Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to call Detective Steve Frambes at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office 541-967-3950.

