24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon

A 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died Nov. 29, in his residence; a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who died Nov. 25 in his residence; an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Nov. 20, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died Nov. 27, at Salem Hospital; an 87-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 26, at Salem Hospital; a 90-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died Nov. 4; a 96-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died Nov. 19, in her residence; a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Nov.16, after contact with a confirmed case and died Nov. 26, in her residence; a 66-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Nov. 28, at Salem Hospital;