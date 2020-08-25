17-member Mid-Valley strike team battling California fires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALISTOGA, Calif. — Seventeen firefighters from Albany, Lebanon, Harrisburg, Tangent and Sweet Home are among more than 86 Oregon firefighters battling blazes on more than 350,000 acres near Napa, California, on what is being called the LNU Complex Fire.

Scott Cowan of the Albany Fire Department said the local strike team members arrived in California on Aug. 19 and are expecting to stay 16 days. They are among more than 1,800 fire personnel along with 12 helicopters, 259 engines, 36 dozers and 35 water tenders.

They are working 24-hour shifts in high heat and varying terrains.

Cowan said they have worked on all three major fire zones so far. The fires have destroyed 871 structures and damaged 234 others. The fires continue to threaten 30,500 structures, Cal Fire officials said Monday.

The fires of unknown origin began last Tuesday.

“Due to the number of fires in the state, there are limited resources,” Cowan said. “We are based at the fairgrounds in Calistoga. So far, we’ve worked in mixed fuels. The first day we were in heavy timber, the terrain was steep and there were lots of cedar trees.”

Cowan said the strike team helped save three homes and evacuated others.