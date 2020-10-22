15-year-old accident victim was a 'gentle giant'

HALSEY — At 6-foot 3-inches tall, 15-year-old Tanner Zehr was a “gentle giant” according to his father, Rawlin Zehr.

Tanner died Tuesday evening after being severely injured in an auto accident Oct. 15. He and seven other young men were on their way to Buffalo Wild Wings in Corvallis to celebrate two birthdays.

“One kid’s birthday was Wednesday and another’s was Friday, so they went on Thursday,” his father said.

According to a report by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:49 p.m. the 18-year-old driver of the 2008 GMC Acadia SUV failed to negotiate a 90-degree curve at the intersection of Smith Road and Creek Drive near Halsey.

The vehicle struck several trees.

Tanner’s brother, Logan, 17, had a concussion and spent the night in a hospital. Two other boys were treated for minor injuries.

Tanner suffered severe head trauma and was in a coma.

His father said Tanner’s organs were donated and he had three donor matches that night, his liver and both kidneys.

