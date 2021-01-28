$13.2 million PEAK Internet project to bring fiber optics to rural homes

With airline travel difficult, he has relied on videoconferencing daily for more than a year.

“It has been especially important this past year due to COVID-19,” Sekiguchi said. “I work with manufacturing companies and we need to be able to hold meetings as well as work with vendors, distributors and marketers.”

He has been extremely frustrated with his home’s Internet service for years.

There were times his service would collapse as many as 20 times per day. The family switched to satellite service, but Sekiguchi worried about issues if trees in the area blocked reception.

But recently, thanks to PEAK’s new fiber optic lines, working from home became much easier, Sekiguchi said.

“He was always talking about 5G phone service,” Cindy Sekiguchi said of her husband. “But since we installed the new system a few days before Christmas he never talks about that anymore.”

She added that uploaded and downloading videos could take hours before, now it takes only minutes.

“We almost gave up on high-speed Internet,” Tomonori Sekiguchi said. “But now, I can’t believe my eyes. We waited nine years.”