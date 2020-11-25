1 lane of Mill City bridge to open by Dec. 22

MILL CITY — The First Avenue Bridge should be open for one-lane traffic no later than Dec. 22, according to Linn County Engineer Chuck Knoll.
The 361-foot long bridge was constructed in 1934 and refurbished in 1960.
“If all goes well we are looking forward to it opening I really hope it’s a week earlier than that,” Knoll said. “It will be one-lane of traffic with stop lights on each end of the bridge, so it will be alternating traffic.”
Knoll said that after New Year’s, the contractor will finish up sidewalks and railings.
“It’s going to look really nice,” Knoll said.
The project likely would have been done earlier but work had to stop due to the wildfires that struck the Santiam Canyon on Labor Day. The goal was to open the bridge for one-lane of traffic by Nov. 20.
“The contractor’s employees were staying at a motel in Detroit and had to evacuate just like everyone else,” Knoll said.
Once the crew could return to work, they had to make repairs to the plastic containment that prevents release of shotblast material including the lead-bearing paint that was removed.
“This protects the public as well as the North Santiam River from any potential dust and materials associated with this project,” Knoll said. “The containment includes a negative pressure vacuum and filter system to prevent any release to the environment from cleaning the truss and painting.”
Knoll said that it has taken longer to paint the bridge than anticipated due to “varying temperature conditions and moisture.”
“We had originally planned for the painting to be completed in October, before the cooler fall weather, but the fire prevented us from doing that,” Knoll said in a recent report to city officials. “Heaters and dehumidifiers have been brought in to provide a remedy to the moist and humid conditions so proper painting could occur.”
Knoll said the project required existing paint and rust to be removed by sandblasting and in some cases hand scraping. That is followed by a prime coat and two coats of paint.
“A stripe coat with a brush is required on all of the rivets, steel beam welds and joints for the prime and paint coats,” Knoll said. “The intent is to do it correctly so we do not have to come back again and to restore this bridge for quite some time. The finished project will make this bridge so it is a welcome historic and functional feature for the city.”
The project is being overseen by the Linn County Road Department and is being paid for in part by an $8.1 million TIGER Grant, which will include refurbishing of the community’s Mill City historic railroad pedestrian bridge, which is limited to pedestrian usage only, and improvements on Broadway St.
TIGER stands for Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, which is part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.
Knoll said bid a bid opening for the railroad bridge project will be held Tuesday, December 1st, and a bid opening for the Broadway St. project is scheduled for Dec. 15.
Community members had hoped to spruce up the railroad bridge by its 100th anniversary.
The city of Mill City pledged $400,000 and Linn County pledged $900,000 as a match for the TIGER Grant application.
Linn County provided the initial engineering, scoping and design information, and cost estimates needed for the TIGER Grant application, and Marion County prepared a detailed economic analysis and did outreach work for the effort.
The 120-foot long railroad bridge was moved to Mill City in 1919.
A century ago, the bridge was instrumental for trains moving logs from the Santiam Canyon to mills in and out of Linn County. The last train traveled over the bridge in 1971.
The bridge is a rare Phoenix Column style and was constructed in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, in 1888 and served in San Jose, California and Lake Oswego before being permanently based in Mill City.
Today, the bridge is pedestrian-only and is a backdrop for photographs, weddings, reunions, river-watching, hiking, biking and other community gatherings.
