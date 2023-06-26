Interested in woodworking or blacksmithing? How about basketry?

These hands-on crafts, among other crafty activities, will be taught this summer at Corvallis' new Tarweed Folk School, which begins its inaugural slate of classes later this month.

Tarweed is all about community-based learning, drawing on the expertise of local teachers, craftspeople, tradespeople, scientists and more from the Willamette Valley.

With over 30 classes offered, participants have plenty of activities to choose from this July and August.

Class costs range from $40 to $200. For more information on specific courses, you can visit...