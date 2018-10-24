Last summer, Lebanon resident Angela Schuler went on vacation to visit her brother in Omaha, Nebraska. Her youngest daughter made the flight with her, but Schuler didn’t take a car seat for the nine-month-old.
“He got me a car seat and I didn’t really think about it and then I was like ‘Where did you get the car seat?” Schuler said. “He said ‘I don’t know. Some lady rents them.’”
Schuler used the car seat during her stay with her brother, Jason Rettinger, an Oregon State University grad who is now serving in the United States Navy and is based in eastern Nebraska.
After watching the Beavers win the College World Series, Schuler returned home. She brought with her an idea.
She looked up the company from which they had rented the car seat and found that it is called BabyQuip. This company is present in about 95 markets in the United States and rents a wide variety of products for babies and toddlers.
The company has representatives in Portland and Bend but did not have a representative in the Willamette Valley. Schuler is now filling that position. She and her husband, Scott, are the Independent Quality Provider for BabyQuip in this area.
Schuler thinks the company fills a real need. She is a mother of five and knows how inconvenient it can be to pack everything you need for a trip.
Renting these items from a supplier at your destination can be much simpler.
“I just rented a car seat to a grandparent,” Schuler said. “You can rent for a day, for a week, whatever you need.”
Her own mother bought a Pack ’n Play for when they visit. Now that Schuler knows about the rental business, she wisher her mother hadn’t purchased one.
“She bought a Pack ’n Play for when we came to visit and then she had to store it,” Schuler said. “We only visited once or twice a year, so you’ve got this thing, this big bulky thing, and you have to find a place to store it. It’s not practical. This takes some of that stress away.”
Schuler thinks the service can be helpful to others besides travelers. Grandparents can rent equipment for when they are baby sitting and foster parents can pick up items they may need on very short notice.
New parents can rent items to see if they like them before making an expensive purchase.
Schuler has many items available for rent and plans to add more inventory over time. This includes a Pack ’n Play, portable folding cribs, strollers, car seats, potty chairs, exersaucers, and even packages of age-appropriate toys.
“Anything you don’t want to pack when you travel,” Schuler said. “Let me take care of that for you.”