Monica came from a group of feral kittens who all socialized themselves...
Two university professors are asking for $728,400 from a Corvallis neurologist/landlord, alleging contaminated drinking water with toxic level…
A Corvallis business owner and pilot has died following a plane crash in St. Augustine, Florida.
The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Sweet Home man on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and other charges.
The 2022 Linn County Fair will welcome mid-valley singer Sara Evans, the band Sawyer Brown and first-time fair performer Five For Fighting.
An Albany man has been arrested and is suspected of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl.
Josh Manner brings his longtime Trader Joe's experience to fulfill a dream.
Restaurants are re-opening, mask mandates are lifting, and people in the mid-valley are returning to work and pre-COVID-19 employment rates.
The Traffic Safety Commission weighs what it would take to get a crosswalk light.
Albany residents are paying the sixth highest utility bills in the state. And those bills are only going to get more expensive.
The Oregon Health Authority released more information regarding two Linn County deaths reported on Monday, March 7.
