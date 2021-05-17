Sisters Millie and Mollie and brother Myles are sweet, playful and affectionate gray tabby kittens. They are about 10-11 weeks... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sisters Millie and Mollie and brother Myles are sweet, playful and affectionate gray tabby kittens. They are about 10-11 weeks... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Marvel, a golden retriever puppy born without a front right paw, is now with the Minnesota family of 7-year-old Paxton, who has a prosthetic leg.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday morning crash near Lebanon where a van carrying school children was hit head-on b…
COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring at 30 mid-Willamette Valley schools and 127 people have contracted the illness at those hot spots, according …
A Beaverton man was charged with first-degree robbery and other crimes on Friday in Linn County Circuit Court.
Linn County woman added to state's death toll; Lebanon hospital has 21 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases
On May 6, laughter returned to Waterloo Park. It was the last piece of a 10,000-piece puzzle held together by the efforts of a community, loca…
Gov Kate Brown laid out some basic math on Tuesday for Oregon's way out of pandemic restrictions: Get 70% of adult residents at least one shot…
Authorities are investigating a church fire on Tuesday night in Sweet Home as suspicious in nature and a possible crime.
A typo by staff at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital led to the wrong number of patients being reported as hospitalized there with COVID-19…
A Sweet Home woman who reportedly shot her husband with a pistol as he slept in December 2019 was found guilty of attempted second-degree murd…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.