Miscellaneous Musings: Relishing this moment of mindfulness

At a very young age, I became a creature of habit, which means I became quite adept at doing one thing while occupying my mind with something else. I thought it was quite an accomplishment.

As a teacher, I was able to guide learning a lesson while planning for the lesson to follow while managing the behavior of first- and second-graders.

I never used a calendar, because my active, well-trained brain could keep the where and the when all sorted out.

Probably I am not unusual in this manner of managing one’s life.

Unfortunately, as I have “matured” (a nice way to put it), I have lost the ability to think of two things at once. My reliable multitasking has devolved into finding it difficult to remember what I am supposed to be doing, where I planned be and where I left my keys.

A couple of years ago I joined a group of people who gather once a week to practice mindfulness, and discovered that my mind is not very mindful and isn’t much interested in learning how to become more mindful.

It flits about, thinking about what it did yesterday, where it needs to be tomorrow, puts together my shopping list, reminds itself of the person I need to call, checks the weather and wanders down a memory lane or two.

I try. Good grief, I do try to rein it in, but my brain is well trained to keep itself busy and doesn’t seem able to relax and just be in the present moment.

So I go to my mindful gathering and practice.

Several weeks ago, I was asked to bring a mindful reading to share with the group, our sangha. I opened a book and found a poem. This is not a copy of the poem, but rather it is my version of the poem that I use to remind my busy brain to pay attention. Here it is:

When walking, just walk.

When eating, just eat.

When mowing the lawn, just mow the lawn.

When making a salad, just make a salad.

When swimming, just swim.

When taking a walk, just take a walk.

When visiting a friend, just visit a friend.

The original poem had many more lines, and mine could go on and on as well. Everything we do is what we should be thinking about at the particular moment we are doing it.

Sounds simple, doesn’t it?

Allowing our minds to wander while our bodies are doing our daily business leads us to wandering when we need to be present for the important moments as well. And if we are present for all those moments, we might actually remember those moments, relishing them in those moments of mindfulness.

Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher and freelance writer. She can be reached at baglady@cmug.com. A recently published book of her columns, "Stories, Thoughts and Opinions," is available at Grass Roots Books & Music and Rice’s Pharmacy in Corvallis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0