Miscellaneous Musings: Our home is 25,000 miles around

When I was in junior high school, I barely passed geometry.

My experience with mathematics had not been particularly positive, and it didn’t get a lot better until I was taking an elementary math class for teachers while getting my master’s degree at Oregon State University.

One day the instructor gave us a geometry problem that we were to illustrate and hang on the wall. He walked around the room, looking at the solutions, and would ask each of us to explain our thinking.

I was terrified to hang my solution for all to see and terrified to explain it. He just nodded.

When we were finished and getting ready to leave the class, he came over, leaned his elbows on my desk and quietly stated, “You have a mathematical brain, and you don’t even know it!”

I was floored. I was given low grades in my junior high geometry class and was able to dodge all required math classes through high school and earning my bachelor’s degree in elementary education, and I was told I have a mathematical mind!

That said, we, all of us on planet Earth, are incredibly naïve when it comes to some pretty simple mathematics. Here are some powerful bits of math we should all know.

Our precious planet is made up of land and seas: 29% of our Earth is land; 71% is water.

Our Earth is 25,000 miles in circumference.

When I drive from Corvallis to Denver to see family, I drive 1,255 miles, following the main highways. If I drive 50 mph for 10 hours (including necessary stops and food breaks), I can cover 400 miles per day and arrive in three days.

If it were possible to drive around our Earth, it would take just under 21 days at 50 mph to drive all the way around and arrive back in Corvallis.

It takes a bit more than two hours to fly from Eugene to Denver, which means you could fly all around the Earth in about 41.6 hours, less than two days, not counting fuel stops.

If you translate miles into feet, Earth is 132,000,000 feet in circumference. And, if every one of the 9 billion people on the planet stood in a line going around the planet, one person per foot, it would take a bit more than 68 columns for that 9 billion to stand in rows around the Earth.

We, all of us, have a false idea of how big our planet is. We think we are a huge deal, when, in fact, we aren’t even a speck of dust in our gigantic universe.

We just celebrated the 52nd annual Earth Day and still we are not yet figuring out how to manage our abundance to protect our precious, tiny home. If we don’t act soon, the mathematics alone will determine our fate.

And … thanks to my math teacher for introducing me to my mathematic brain.

Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher and freelance writer. She can be reached at baglady@cmug.com. A recently published book of her columns, "Stories, Thoughts and Opinions," is available at Grass Roots Books & Music and Rice’s Pharmacy in Corvallis.

