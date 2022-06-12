Miscellaneous Musings: Circumference — more math from a math-phobic

Last month I wrote about my introduction to my mathematical brain.

This month I am going to pose a mathematical problem for you to solve. The answer will be at the end of the column, but I trust that you will play along and not peek until you have made your own prediction about the answer.

While I was in a high school social studies class, there was a day when the instructor was unable to show up for class. The PE teacher was recruited to fill in, more to maintain order than to teach any kind of social studies lesson. He took roll, collected homework assignments and chatted a bit. With about 40 minutes left in class, he gave us a math problem to solve.

The problem is related to last month’s column about the size of our planet Earth.

Here is the problem: The Earth’s circumference is 25,000 miles. If you took a rope and put it all the way around the Earth, the rope would be 25,000 miles long and it would rest snugly all the way around.

Then, if you added 50 feet more to the rope and adjusted the rope so it was equidistant from the Earth’s surface all the way around, how far above the Earth would the rope be? Could you slip a piece of paper beneath it? Or a book? Or crawl under it? Or drive a truck under it?

Hands flew up and guesses were made.

And this is the time that you stop reading and do some figuring to come up with your own answer.

No peeking!

You’re back? And you have an answer?

OK! Here is what happened in the class. Everyone puzzled the problem. Hands went up and answers were shared. The PE teacher tallied the answers on the board.

I figured out what I thought was the answer, which was very different from all the other answers, and I kept my mouth shut. As I said last month, I had experienced math trauma in middle school and was reluctant to share my odd answer.

Eventually, he said that none of the answers was right, and none was even close. I still could not share my answer.

In case you have forgotten, here is the formula I used: circumference = 2πr.

My thought was that if that is the formula for circumference, the 50 extra feet would have the same formula, which led me to believe that it would add about 15 feet to the diameter, roughly 7.5 feet to the radius, suggesting you could drive a truck under it.

That answer was not even close to any given answer. But it turned out that my speculation was spot on.

I wish I had raised my hand!

Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher and freelance writer. She can be reached at baglady@cmug.com. A recently published book of her columns, "Stories, Thoughts and Opinions," is available at Grass Roots Books & Music and Rice’s Pharmacy in Corvallis.

