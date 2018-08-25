Three mid-valley students will represent Linn County this year at the Oregon Statewide Spelling Championship, to be held starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in the Picnic Grove as part of the Oregon State Fair in Salem.
Kate Looney and Paige Rogers, both of Albany, and Nora Horne of Lebanon will compete among 61 spellers coming from 27 counties in Oregon in three age categories.
Students competing in the championship have advanced to state by winning their school, district, and county written spelling contests.
This is the 10th year Oregon Spellers has sponsored the Oregon Statewide Spelling Championship. Oregon Spellers is an all-volunteer group funded solely by donations and sponsored by the Oregon Association for Talented and Gifted (oatag.org).
Oregon Spellers was formed after the Oregon Department of Education ended their support for the spelling contest in 2009. Local and regional coordinators are sought to expand the program to areas not currently participating.
Following the championship, Wesleigh Ogle of KATU will emcee "The Bee at the Fair," a just-for-fun verbal spelling bee sponsored by Oregon Spellers.
The bee is open to ALL Oregon State Fair patrons. The junior division starts at 2:30 and the teen/adult division starts at 3:30, both at Columbia Hall.
For more information, contact oregonspellers@kaynor.net or check out the website at http://www.oregonspellers.org.