Mid-valley med centers prepared for coronavirus

“But it can help prevent influenza which is far more prevalent and leads to greater numbers of hospitalization and deaths than Novel Coronavirus has to date,” Califf said. “Please wash your hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently, cover your cough, do not touch your face, and stay home if you are ill.”

Larry Mullins was president and CEO of Samaritan Health Services when the Biopreparedness Training Center was developed. It came about in part because Mullins had spent several years serving with international organizations that deal with pandemic emergencies.

“We’ve got some of best prepared and trained people in not only our region, but the entire United States,” Mullins said of local medical resources. “The coronavirus is different than Ebola, but the medical procedures to deal with this are similar. We have local people who know how to work together to process, handle, identify, isolate the infected and treat them.”

Linn County Public Health is also prepared.