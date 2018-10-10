Oregon law requires a home seller to disclose the building's history to a potential buyer, including information on whether the property has been used to manufacture drugs.
But that disclosure requirement works only if the seller knows, or is honest, about the home's past. And it leaves any drug testing decisions up to the buyer.
The Oregon Health Authority keeps a list of properties used as drug labs, but addresses only make the list if they get tagged by law enforcement. That leaves plenty of room for properties to slip by.
A synthetic drug that stimulates the central nervous system, methamphetamine has toxic properties can cause psychosis, seizures, respiratory arrest and death — and that's not including the potential side effects if the drug has been cut with contaminants or byproducts.
"Impurities found in some drugs produced in clandestine labs have resulted in severe and permanent neurological disability to the drug user following intravenous injection. Injury to the liver, kidneys, brain, nerves, and respiratory systems are commonly seen in drug users," according to OHA.
Surfaces in a residence used to manufacture meth must be properly decontaminated, according to OHA, because residual corrosive wastes can remain on surfaces for years.