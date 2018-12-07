The Albany Community Development Commission will hold a public meeting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, to discuss affordable housing.
More than 25 percent of Albany renters pay more than half their income in rent. Oregon House Bill 4006 (2018) requires cities like Albany to address affordable housing needs.
The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at Albany City Hall, 333 Broadalbin Street SW. Topics include the causes and consequences of severe rent burdens, barriers to reducing those burdens and possible solutions.
The meeting will feature a panel discussion with representatives of local housing providers. There will also be an opportunity for public input on each topic and for the City to consider as plans for new affordable housing initiatives are developed in the future.
All are welcome to attend, especially community members who are experiencing or have experienced severe rent burdens, and the agencies that provide them with assistance.
Contact anne.catlin@cityofalbany.net for more information. For special accommodations to attend the meeting or to provide comments, contact the Human Resources Department at 541-917-7506.