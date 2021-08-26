 Skip to main content
Mailbag: You can see natural selection at work
After reading Mr. John Penrod’s letter “No one knows how vaccine affects DNA” of Aug. 20, it seems he’s been watching too much Faux News and listening to a full load of anti-vax disinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccines.

He’s worried about his DNA — had he done a minimum of research, he’d have discovered much verified and factual information on that very subject. There is no danger to human DNA from the vaccine — it doesn’t enter the nuclei of cells where our DNA resides.

Mr. Penrod alludes to the fact that his fear of damage to his DNA has prompted him to avoid getting inoculated... since over 90% of new COVID cases are among the unvaxxed, I can clearly see natural selection in action here.

Douglas Bauer

Albany

 

