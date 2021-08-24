Mailbag: You can lead a horse to water...

Now that Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban, the blame game begins. Certainly, the Biden administration bears some blame for the debacle. However, three previous administrations do as well.

Our original invasion of Afghanistan was to root out and destroy the terrorists responsible for the planning and execution of the 9/11 attacks. Defeating the Taliban was a necessary step in that mission. Nation-building was not.

The crumbling of Afghan forces before a motley array of Taliban fighters on mopeds with AK-47s should be a vivid lesson for current and future leaders of this nation. The adage that “you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink” looms large in this fiasco. Western-style democracy is not the salvation of every failed nation-state. When nation-building requires cultural destruction, nation-building will fail every time.

Afghanistan has been called “the graveyard of empires.” It did not just earn that moniker; it just echoed it.

Kenneth R. England, Major, USMC (Ret)

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0