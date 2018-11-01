I often get frustrated when I open my voter’s pamphlet and see so many candidates without any practical experience for the job they are seeking. A business wouldn’t hire someone who has never proved themselves, so why should we pick a judge who has limited experience in the courtroom?
The best candidate for the position of Linn County judge is the one with the most experience, and that’s Michael Wynhausen. He has worked his entire career in DA’s offices around the state. He has argued in favor of Oregonians every day, working to make sure even the smallest voices are heard. Michael knows the law inside and out, and is an active member of the community. We should pick the candidate with the most practical experience, and I believe Michael is that candidate.
I hope you will join me in voting him to be our next Linn County judge.
Rich Engstrom
Shedd (Nov. 1)