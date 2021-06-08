 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Writer responds to other writers
0 Comments

Mailbag: Writer responds to other writers

  • 0

I need to reply to letters posted in the May 21 Mailbag posted by Charles Farley and Ella Wulff!

Mr. Farley was so kind to tell me if I would research facts, I would understand why I was so misinformed.  According to the information I received from the editor of the paper, the 5% of the presumptive cases make up are added to the total.

If they report 500 cases each day and 5% are presumptive, after a week you have what amounts to a large number of presumptive, but not a true number of cases.

I find all this does is scare people into fearing more than necessary!  

To Ella Wulff, I would like to respond to her letter about my not accepting the Oregon kicker refund. You are wrong in guessing I would refuse my refund. The kicker fund is a guess of what will happen when the budget is settled. I have a hard time understanding just why this would cause a response to my concern about the true stating of the confirmed COVID-19 reports.

Robert Wilson

Albany

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Enchanted Forest reopens Saturday
Local

Enchanted Forest reopens Saturday

  • Updated

After delaying its reopening two weeks ago due to online threats, the Enchanted Forest announced that it will reopen this weekend. Park manage…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News