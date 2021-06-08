 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Worst outcome is spreading COVID
0 Comments

Mailbag: Worst outcome is spreading COVID

  • 0

As I observe our behavior in this COVID-world, I see two destructive personal qualities our society is too often manifesting: anger and selfishness.

I understand and empathize with the strain that we are all feeling as we meet, on a daily basis, the unwanted challenges that the pandemic has presented. But if we are to successfully address these troubles, raging against whatever (you name it) or always putting our needs before others’ will not work.

The worst scenario is not getting COVID ourselves; the worst outcome is giving COVID to another.

David R. Grube, MD

Philomath

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Enchanted Forest reopens Saturday
Local

Enchanted Forest reopens Saturday

  • Updated

After delaying its reopening two weeks ago due to online threats, the Enchanted Forest announced that it will reopen this weekend. Park manage…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News